The Fiery Furnaces – “The Fortune Teller’s Revenge”

Last year, Eleanor and Matthew Friedberger’s sibling project the Fiery Furnaces were gearing back up after a decade of inactivity with some tour dates and festival appearances, all of which were cancelled because of the pandemic. They still released their first new song since 2010, though, “Down At The So And So On Somewhere,” on a 7″ via Third Man Records that contained another new track, “The Fortune Teller’s Revenge,” on its B-side.

The latter had not officially been made available online, but the duo is putting it out today alongside the news of some new Fiery Furnaces shows this fall, which will take place in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Los Angeles with Fred Armisen opening. (They’re also scheduled to play Pitchfork Music Festival next month.)

“We’re very excited to be playing again, to get a chance to do new things with old stuff, or old things with new people,” the band said in a statement. “And we’re very happy to have Fred opening the shows. We’ll be six on stage, joined by: Brian Betancourt, Noah Hecht, Emily Lee and Cameron Wisch.”

Check out “The Fortune Teller’s Revenge” below.

TOUR DATES:

09/10 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/15 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/17 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

The Fiery Furnaces’ 7″ is still available here.