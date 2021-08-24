Megan Thee Stallion Says Label Is Trying To Block Her BTS Remix

Megan Thee Stallion claims that her label is trying to block the release of her new remix of BTS’ chart-dominating K-pop hit “Butter.” According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, 1501 Certified Entertainment and its founder Carl Crawford, a former Major League Baseball player, told the rap star that the remix would be bad for her career. Megan’s claiming that that’s bullshit and the label is just attempting to shake her down by forcing her to pay them to sign off on the release.

This isn’t the first time that Megan Thee Stallion has clashed with her label. Last year, she accused 1501 Certified Entertainment of preventing her from releasing new music because she wanted to renegotiate the contract she signed with them when she was 20. Crawford denied the allegations, saying that Megan actually owed them money, but a federal judge in Houston granted Megan an order prohibiting 1501 and Crawford from blocking the release of her new music.

Megan is saying that 1501 is violating that order by stopping her “Butter” remix, which is supposed to come out on Friday, and she’s asking a judge to step in. And in related news, Page Six reports that Tory Lanez’s bail has been increased from $190,000 to $250,000 after a California state judge ruled on Monday that he violated his restraining order when he performed at Rolling Loud on the same night as Megan last month. Lanez is pleading not guilty in her shooting and faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison if convicted as charged.