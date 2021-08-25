Oakland Declares Today “Digital Underground Day” in Honor Of Shock G

If you happen to be in Oakland, then today might be a good day to get busy in a Burger King bathroom. Shock G, the rapper and producer who founded the Oakland rap institution Digital Underground and who was also instrumental in launching Tupac Shakur’s career, was found dead in a Tampa hotel room back in April. Today, on what would’ve been Shock’s 58th birthday, the Oakland City Council has declared that August 25, from this day forth, will be known as Digital Underground Day in Oakland.

The Oakland City Council made that announcement this past weekend, as part of a series of events to honor Shock. In a press release, Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife had this to say:

I am excited to be celebrating Digital Underground Day and am honored to be associated with the resolution that established this day. Digital Underground’s achievements and cultural contributions to the arts community, particularly in Oakland, cannot be understated. Their creative vision and artistic brilliance was instrumental in bringing global attention to Oakland arts and entertainment. Commemorating these cultural achievements by Black artists reflects the rich history and extensive variety of Black artistic expression. This is the beauty and brilliance of Black creatives. It is an important contribution and legacy that I want to support and see thrive.

This past weekend, Oakland honored Shock G with a “Feed The Hood” program, an official motorcade, and an afterparty. TMZ reports that Digital Underground co-founder and longtime member Chopmaster J, who currently has a group called DU The Next Generation, was upset to learn that he would not be welcome at the event and that the Digital Underground Day proclamation was meant only to honor Shock G.