We’ve Got A File On You: Diane Warren

STEREOGUM: Being able to rattle off accomplishments like these — is it ever surreal for you?

WARREN: You want to know what’s surreal? Last year, Ringo Starr asked me for a song and I gave him “Here’s To The Nights.” I had a whole vision for it where I wanted him to get his old and new friends — and his old friend, in my mind, was Paul McCartney. And it happened! I have two Beatles singing my song. Does it ever get old? No. [Laughs] It’s great. It’s pretty fuckin’ cool. The little kid in me that idolized the Beatles, that will never be not cool. And there was a lot of other people on that song too — Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Lenny Kravitz. It was a cool record, but it was really cool that there were two Beatles on there. It’s never not gonna blow my mind.

Russell Hitchcock – “Swear To Your Heart” (1990)

WARREN: No one asks me about this song. [Laughs] I vaguely remember the song. I’d done songs for Air Supply at the time. This must’ve been for a solo album on Arista, right? Or was it for the movie Anaconda?

STEREOGUM: Arachnophobia — and it’s one of the only songs on the soundtrack that isn’t about spiders.

WARREN: Well, spiders have hearts.

STEREOGUM: That’s true. You’ve done a lot of songs that appear on soundtracks. How often do you write those songs with the specific intention of them appearing in movies?

WARREN: When I write songs for movies, I usually see a rough cut or a draft of the script first. Wanna hear a funny story? I wrote “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing” for Armageddon, and years later the director of The Sweetest Thing wanted to see me because they’d spent all of this money shooting a scene where they used “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing.” He was scared because it was a scene where Selma Blair was giving a blowjob to somebody, and [Laughs] he had a cock ring on, and it gets caught in her throat.

So she needed a song to sing [to get it out of her throat], so they used “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing.” It ended up being a big sing-a-long, and I guess they thought I wasn’t gonna say it was OK. Shit, of course I think it’s OK! I wish I was in the group singing along to it. That was some random thing that no one’s ever asked me about, so I figured I’d tell you about it.

STEREOGUM: Did you ever see The Sweetest Thing?

WARREN: I did, and I had a special reason to see it. I loved that movie. It’s a good song to sing when something like that happens too.

Meat Loaf – Welcome To The Neighborhood (1995)

WARREN: A lot of times, I write a song just to write a great song, but I did write those songs for Meat Loaf. “I’d Lie For You (And That’s The Truth)” is very Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman-esque, may he rest in peace. Meat Loaf is all about larger-than-life drama with that big voice. It was cool to work with him, that was the first time I had.

KISS – “Nothing Can Keep Me From You” (1999)

WARREN: That was the first outside [written] song that KISS had done. Same with Aerosmith, who had also covered “Come Together,” but that’s a Beatles song. I’m friends with Paul Stanley and he asked me to do the song. He and Gene both loved it. I love that I get to jump into a bunch of different worlds with these songs. They’re like passports.

STEREOGUM: You’ve worked with a few rock bands over the years.

WARREN: I’ve always been in a lot of different genres. I worked with Cheap Trick, RATT, Alice Cooper, all those people in that era — what, the ‘80s? I’ve always been in R&B and pop too. The key to my longevity is that I’m not just known for one style of music. I can jump around and swim in a lot of different oceans.

STEREOGUM: As a songwriter, when it comes to just listening to music for fun, what are your go-tos?

WARREN: I don’t go home and listen to music because I’m doing music all day. But in the daytime, I need to stay current and know what’s going on. So driving home, I have the radio on. But I can’t listen like a normal person — I’m always analyzing everything. I listen to classical music sometimes when I’m driving to the beach on a Sunday. It’s something different to hear that’s just beautiful.

Britney Spears – “When Your Eyes Say It” (2000)

WARREN: It was cool to write for her. I’d hoped it would’ve been released as a single. Was that for her second album or third?

STEREOGUM: Second.

WARREN: She was the biggest artist in the world at the time. Look, when anybody does my songs, I think it’s great. That whole Christina Aguilera, N*SYNC, Backstreet Boys era — I was doing songs for all of them too. I love that era.

STEREOGUM: Have you been following the news regarding Britney Spears’ conservatorship?

WARREN: Yeah. I hope she gets out of all the shitty stuff that she’s in. Seems like she’s making progress.

Getting A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame (2001)

Me and my Mom 21 years ago today when I got my star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. A lot of people have walked haha and shit all over me since then!😜 pic.twitter.com/wo1lRO9phz — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) May 16, 2021

WARREN: The whole thing was surreal. I used to hitchhike there as a kid and get into trouble. [Laughs] It was cool. My mom got to see that — my dad had been gone for a while. Someone right now is walking over me or shitting on me, as we’re speaking. [Laughs] And my star has a giant crack in it, which is really appropriate.

STEREOGUM: You mentioned your father. “Because You Loved Me” was written as a tribute to how he supported you during your early years as a songwriter.

WARREN: My dad was super supportive. He paid for me to go to Cal State North and take film classes so I wouldn’t have to do anything but watch movies. [Laughs] I was always writing, and my dad always believed in me. My mom was the one who was like, “How are you going to make a living doing this?” But part of me is that I’m always loving proving people wrong, so I would say my mom not being so supportive was, maybe in a weird way, more important — because I had to go, “Fuck you, I’ll show you.” That’s been my thing my entire life. “Fuck you, I’ll show you.” [Laughs] To this day, it’s pretty much that.

Being A Guest Judge On American Idol (2003)

STEREOGUM: This was during the show’s early years, when it was arguably at its cultural peak.

WARREN: Yeah, it was a huge show. It was cool to do it, but I would never in a million years want to be a real judge because I wouldn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. Even when someone wasn’t that great, I’d be like, “You made it your own!” or whatever the fuck I said. [Laughs] I’d never want to be anybody that would kill someone’s dream or make them feel bad because that’s not my style.

Writing England’s Eurovision Entry “It’s My Time” With Andrew Lloyd Webber (2009)

WARREN: That was really fun. I remember being in the car with him, and I go, “We have to be really honest with each other. I hope you’re open. I really respect you, you’re Andrew Lloyd Webber, but we have to make this as great as we can, whatever it takes.” He was such a nice guy. I loved his wife, they’re such nice people. I remember going to his townhouse and going, “That’s a really cool painting,” and I know people don’t usually ask how much things cost, but I did. It was, like, $90 million or something. [Laughs] He had this little piece of music, and he was like, “Let’s try this.” It was really collaborative, and we got England back in the top five. They hadn’t been there in a long time. We went to Russia, that was a trip.

STEREOGUM: What was your cultural relationship with Eurovision beforehand?

WARREN: I didn’t know much about it. I’d heard about it — ABBA coming from there, Céline [Dion]. I knew what it was, but I wasn’t one of the people who would watch it.

Michelle Obama’s “This Is For My Girls” (2016)

WARREN: I wrote the song and Missy Elliott wrote the rap. It had Zendaya, Janelle Monae, Chloe x Halle, Missy, Kelly Rowland. It was a really fun experience, and I talked Michelle Obama into doing Carpool Karaoke too. She wasn’t going to do it but I made her, it was so funny. I got invited to a White House thing, and her assistant goes, “Don’t you dare talk about it to her. She’s not gonna do it.” So I was on line at a White House dinner next to her, and I said, “You gotta do Carpool Karaoke because the label’s not promoting the song. We need something.” And her assistant was giving me a really dirty look because she knew what I was doing. Michelle goes, “But I’ll have to sing!” I go, “No, no, we’ll get Missy Elliott to jump in the car with you. You won’t have to do anything. It’ll just be fun.” So she goes, “OK, I’ll do it.” I told her assistant, and she was so mad at me, but then she was happy.

The Instagram Where She Reacts To Her Portrayal On Netflix’s Selena Series (2001)

WARREN: That was so funny, because [the scene in the show] didn’t happen that way, and it made me look like I was such a dick to Selena. “Why would I give her that song when I could give it to Whitney Houston?” My friend Nancy Brennan who had signed Selena to the label told me about her, and I met her, and I gave her my song “I’m Getting Used To You.” So [when I saw the show] I was like, “Please don’t think I was like that!” [Laughs]

Cow Incident (2021)

WARREN: Besides music, I’m an animal activist. I have my own farm animal rescue ranch in Malibu. I think I just saved another 200 cows that were gonna be killed last week as well — I wrote a check to a farm. But this particular cow you’re talking about is one of 40 that got out of that horrible house of horrors that is a slaughterhouse. Paul McCartney had that line about how if slaughterhouses had glass walls, everybody would be a vegetarian. It’s terrible what happens to these animals. They’re sentient beings like us. Cows are like big puppies.

So those cows got out, and they knew what they were escaping from. Sadly, they captured and murdered most of them, but I woke up a couple of days later after they’d gotten out and I saw this one cow. It was crying while they were trying to capture it, and I called my friend Simone and said, “We gotta save this cow, I don’t care how much it costs.” She said, “You gotta reach out to the guy who runs the slaughterhouse,” and I was like, “Fuck.” [Laughs] He happened to be someone that I rescued two cows at my ranch from, and I did text him and said “Let us have this cow, I’ll write any check you want.” Once I see something, I can’t unsee it. And he did help, and we saved the cow.

I didn’t think anything of it — I was happy, but I didn’t think it was a news story. They said, “Award-Winning Songwriter Saves Cow,” and all of the sudden my phone was blowing up with my friends saying, “This had to be you.” Then it blew up. I did 50 interviews or something, it became a worldwide story, not just in America. Every interview I did, I made it about what they were escaping from and what you’re contributing to when you’re eating meat. It’s horrible and horrifying.

The beautiful thing is that it is having an impact, because the people I know that were eating meat aren’t eating meat right now, or they eat less of it. I really believe that once you’re aware, you cannot be unaware.