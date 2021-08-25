LURK – “Bermuda”

LURK – “Bermuda”

Chicago punk-rockers LURK are releasing their debut full-length, Around The Sun, in just under a month. We’ve already posted early single “Crack A Smile,” a big, nasty, energetic riff machine, and today they’re following that one up with the portentously psychedelic new track “Bermuda.”

“While we were on tour prior to recording the album, some bad luck hit us in the middle of the desert. I ended up having to get surgery and we were holed up for a few days,” vocalist Kevin Kiley explains. “I wanted to write a song about being in a strange, unfamiliar place and I think being on painkillers and wandering around the desert provided the perfect experience for that.”

Listen to “Bermuda” below.

Around The Sun is out 9/17 on Pure Noise. Pre-order it here.

