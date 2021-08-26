Annie Blackman – “Glitch”

New Music August 26, 2021 6:08 PM By James Rettig

New Music August 26, 2021 6:08 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Annie Blackman made her Father/Daughter Records debut with a trio of songs that were pretty and swirling and immersive. Today, she’s back with another new single, “Glitch,” that’s much more pithy and direct. It’s one of those songs where the words start tumbling out and don’t stop and Blackman has a lot of funny and cutting observations about the world and our place in it, inspired by a documentary about simulation theory. The opening lines will give you a taste of what to expect: “Tell the doctor I don’t smoke but that’s not exactly true/ I like to light the camel ones, but just because I think the camel’s cute.” There’s also a swelling chorus but the song really sparks when it feels like Blackman is speaking straight at you. Check it out below.

“Glitch” is out now via Father/Daughter Records.

