Patti Smith – “Blame It On The Sun” (Stevie Wonder Cover)

Patti Smith has released a new live EP, the latest installment of Spotify and Electric Lady Studios’ Live At Electric Lady series also featuring Japanese Breakfast, Faye Webster, Bleachers, and more. Smith’s seven-track EP includes a number of her own songs in addition to covers of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” and Stevie Wonder’s “Blame It On The Sun.”

“We are very proud to be part of Spotify’s Live At Electric Lady series, our favorite recording studio,” Patti Smith says in a statement. “It was a unique challenge and offered us an exciting and innovative platform. We are grateful to Spotify for their generous support and willingness to present a live performance with all its possibilities of risk and revelation.”

Electric Lady’s general manager, Lee Foster, adds:

Prior to recording, I had been discussing cover song options to present to Patti with Tony Shanahan, Patti’s MD and longtime bassist/pianist. We’d yet to mention to Patti that we’d hoped to record a cover during the session, so she was unaware at the time. Days went by and Tony and I couldn’t find the right song together. Then, as we’d just begun to agonize over it, he called me excitedly and asked “is ‘Blame It On The Sun’ from Talking Book [Stevie Wonder’s 1972 album recorded at Electric Lady]?” I looked quickly to confirm and told him yes. For no reason at all that morning Patti had texted him to say that the song was stuck in her head and that she wanted the band to learn it. Kismet.

Stream Smith’s Live At Electric Lady EP below.