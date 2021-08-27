Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

New Music August 27, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

New Music August 27, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this week, Kacey Musgraves officially announced her Golden Hour follow-up star-crossed, which will be out in just two weeks time. She also shared its title track, a rippling opening number that sets the scene for the rest of the album. It was more of an introduction than a proper single, and she’s already back with another star-crossed track that scratches that itch: “justified.”

It boasts a sparkling hook that plays on Musgraves’ indecisiveness in the wake of her divorce: “If I cry just a little/ And then laugh in the middle/ If I hate you then I love you/ Then I change my mind…” Think of it as a companion piece to Golden Hour‘s “Happy & Sad.”

Check out “Justified” below.

star-crossed is out 9/10.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bad English’s “When I See You Smile”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Blame It On The Rain”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire”

    2 hours ago

    Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dead At 80

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Turnstile Glow On

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest