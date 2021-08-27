Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Earlier this week, Kacey Musgraves officially announced her Golden Hour follow-up star-crossed, which will be out in just two weeks time. She also shared its title track, a rippling opening number that sets the scene for the rest of the album. It was more of an introduction than a proper single, and she’s already back with another star-crossed track that scratches that itch: “justified.”

It boasts a sparkling hook that plays on Musgraves’ indecisiveness in the wake of her divorce: “If I cry just a little/ And then laugh in the middle/ If I hate you then I love you/ Then I change my mind…” Think of it as a companion piece to Golden Hour‘s “Happy & Sad.”

Check out “Justified” below.

star-crossed is out 9/10.