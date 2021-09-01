God, I love Golden Hour. My whole family loves it. My wife and daughters and I spent months and months immersing ourselves in the album, making it the soundtrack of our lives. We were far from the only ones. Golden Hour seemed to take over the world in 2018. It wouldn’t be quite right to call it her pop breakthrough — 2013 debut Same Trailer, Different Park is still her highest-charting album, and it spun off her two biggest hits, “Follow Your Arrow” and “Merry Go ‘Round” — but Golden Hour rocketed Musgraves to new levels of celebrity and prestige. Rave reviews and fawning profiles proliferated. Awards shows showered the album with trophies, capped off by a Grammy for Album Of The Year. (Golden Hour remains the only album to be declared the year’s best by both the Recording Academy and this website.) Soon she was hosting her own star-studded Christmas special on Amazon Prime.

Amidst all those career triumphs, the romance that inspired Golden Hour began to fall apart, which in turn inspired the next Kacey Musgraves album. Next week, a little more than a year after Musgraves and Kelly announced their divorce, she’ll return with star-crossed, an album that traces the end of their marriage in faded neon streaks. The record is Golden Hour‘s emotional inverse, a document of sadness, turmoil, and scathing contempt marked by flickers of hope here and there. On the immaculate, contagiously buoyant “what doesn’t kill me,” she spells it out: “I’ve been to hell and back, golden hour faded black.” But sonically it continues further down the same road as Golden Hour, into the great wide open beyond the confines of a country radio ecosystem that never fully embraced Musgraves anyway. She is an adult contemporary artist now, one with her own sense of style and a flair for experimentation. (“justified,” probably the country-est song here, immerses her acoustic strums into a disco-funk echo chamber.)

In interviews, Musgraves has repeatedly described star-crossed as a three-act Greek or Shakespearean tragedy. Without that framing, I’m not sure I would have noticed such distinct sections within the album’s arc. Theoretically, the first five songs explore the demise of her marriage, the next five delve into the bitterness and despair of the aftermath, and the last five feature Musgraves starting to get over her heartbreak. But divorce is too messy to fit into neatly defined segments, and as Musgraves puts it, “Healing doesn’t happen in a straight line.” So star-crossed can go from Musgraves admitting both parties have fault on “justified,” to absolutely eviscerating* Kelly on “breadwinner” two tracks later, to expressing regret about splitting up with him on “hookup scene” four tracks after that. There’s an admirable vulnerability and emotional honesty in the lyrics, a frankness about Musgraves’ own complicated feelings and the ways she feels let down by her ex-husband.

(*The “breadwinner” chorus: “He wants a breadwinner/ He wants your dinner/ Until he ain’t hungry anymore/ He wants your shimmer/ To make him feel bigger/ Until he starts feeling insecure/ I wish somebody would have told me the truth/ See, he’s never gonna know what to do/ With a woman like you.” Damn, Kacey!)

What is not messy is the sound of the album. Musgraves brought back her Golden Hour writing and production partners Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian, and together they’ve ensured star-crossed is crystalline and clear even at its dreamiest, maintaining a firm sonic identity while taking an impressive amount of stylistic risks. The album bears traces of the guitar-driven Y2K-era pop that’s in vogue right now — Michelle Branch, Natalie Imbruglia, the kind of stuff you’d see on VH1 if you clicked away from TRL — but for a number of reasons, it’s so much more vivid and engaging than Lorde’s recent work in a similar milieu. Musgraves is bringing heavy emotional stakes, a wide range of musical ideas, and a preternatural ability for melody to the table, all of which makes star-crossed feel more like a refreshing exploration of those old sounds than a stale retread.