Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Cover Art Is Ridiculous
After teasing his forthcoming album Certified Lover Boy for more than a year, Drake went on SportsCenter a few days ago and announced that his long-delayed LP would be out this Friday, September 3. This morning on Instagram, Drake confirmed that release date in a post with an image of 12 different pregnant-lady emojis. Now Rap Radar’s Elliott Wilson reports that this image is indeed the Certified Lover Boy album cover.
So… is Drake hiding 12 children?