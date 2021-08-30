Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Cover Art Is Ridiculous

News August 30, 2021 10:47 AM By Tom Breihan

News August 30, 2021

After teasing his forthcoming album Certified Lover Boy for more than a year, Drake went on SportsCenter a few days ago and announced that his long-delayed LP would be out this Friday, September 3. This morning on Instagram, Drake confirmed that release date in a post with an image of 12 different pregnant-lady emojis. Now Rap Radar’s Elliott Wilson reports that this image is indeed the Certified Lover Boy album cover.

So… is Drake hiding 12 children?

