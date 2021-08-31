Johnny Marr – “Spirit, Power And Soul”

Johnny Marr is back with a new single, “Spirit, Power And Soul,” which will appear on the upcoming Fever Dreams Pt 1. It’s the first portion of a longer double album with the same name, whose details will be announced at a later date. The last time we heard from the former Smiths guitarist was in early 2020 when he linked up with Billie Eilish and Hans Zimmer for “No Time To Die” at the BRIT Awards — a James Bond theme song for a movie that’s still not out yet. Marr’s most recent album was 2018’s Call The Comet.

Marr described his new track as “a kind of mission statement.” “I had an idea about in electro sound with gospel feeling,” he said. “In my own words … an electro soul anthem.” That’s some heavy hyping for himself. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Spirit, Power And Soul”

02 “Receiver”

03 “All These Days”

04 “Ariel”

Fever Dreams Pt 1 is out 10/15.