Stream Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Remix Album Feat. Charli XCX, Arca, Rina Sawayama, & More

New Music September 3, 2021 12:01 AM By James Rettig

Last year, Lady Gaga released Chromatica, an album made for the dance floor, in the midst of a pandemic. While it seems like the pandemic is never going to go away, it seems as good a time as any to revisit the world of Chromatica with a stacked new remix album called Dawn Of Chromatica.

It comes with a stacked guest list, pulling from the underground pop and hyperpop world that Gaga helped pave the way for. There are contributions from Charli XCX and A. G. Cook, Arca, Rina Sawayama and Clarence Clarity, Shygirl and Mura Masa, Dorian Electra, Doss (!!), Pabllo Vittar, LSDXOXO, Ashnikko, and more. Sounds like fun! The album was executive produced by BloodPop®. Check it out below.

Dawn Of Chromatica is out now via Interscope.

