Low On Alice Coltrane, Harsh Winters, And Other Inspirations For Their Haunting New Album

Swans

ALAN SPARHAWK: The reason I listen to Swans is the spirit of extreme artists, people we’ve run into over the years who were doing things that were really pushing the elements. The first Swans albums were really intense, really brutal, really pushing at the edge of darkness and violence. I just vividly remember the first few times hearing them and feeling like my horizon isn’t really advanced. Since then, we toured with them and got to know Michael Gira. I think they’re real sources. You don’t get the impression that they’re influenced by anything. These people exist because this message has to exist in the universe. You almost feel like they exist without reference.

You used this phrase about extreme music. With these last couple records, it feels as if you two have radically overhauled your sound. As if you are now yourself pushing further into unknown territory. Was that increasingly conscious as you were getting into these albums, looking back to discoveries like Swans?

SPARHAWK: For sure. I could definitely look back over the years to where we were influenced by other people, or even certain eras. I remember as we were learning the studio, early on as we were developing, we were listening to music that was classic — Beatles, Beach Boys, pioneers going through that same process. Things start fragmenting a little bit. You start listening to reggae, dub, all different styles, meanwhile with one foot always in new possibilities. What can be done with what is original. I feel like we’ve always wanted to make something unique. When we started, we said “Let’s push this element here and see how far out this can get.”

MIMI PARKER: Even from the get-go, when we set those minimal parameters for ourselves, we were always pushing against that. When we started working with BJ for Ones And Sixes, it was really an eye-opener for us. A new approach.

SPARHAWK: We look at the structure differently. Ones And Sixes was a learning period. By the end of that record, we had found the way to work and really dive into that. I think the moment we realized, “Oh, we can make a really cool-sounding song that’s all sounds we’ve never heard.” There’s no drum, and maybe no guitar. Once that dawned on us, it flooded and there was no turning back.

Sunn O)))

SPARHAWK: I like the corner they occupy in the music world. I think Stephen [O’Malley] does a good job of recognizing the place of what he’s doing. He seems to really thrive in that corner. It seems he’s self-aware enough to where he can be the master of what he’s doing. To me, that’s really something to strive for. Like Swans, anyone that’s this extreme and that’s willing to go this far, it’s pretty inspiring. And a little bit of the attitude. He’s a positive dude. He shines light on other artists a lot. I think it’s admirable and steadying in a lot of ways, shows you it’s possible to have integrity and still do something crazy.

You said this thing about Swans, that they make music that doesn’t feel as if it’s influenced by anybody. That’s honestly how I felt about the recent Low albums. Do you feel these artists are a spiritual inspiration more than an aesthetic one?

SPARHAWK: I suppose I’ve always looked at the whole artist. There’s a certain minimalism to it, a certain intention to what they’re doing, that I think we resonate with. There are some practical things they’re doing. They are trying to fracture, to abstract music a little bit. They’re trying to break it apart. I think specifically you can look at beat. Think about those two bands and the way they approach rhythm. For sure Sunn O))), the backbeat is gone.

That’s a specific thing that illustrates a larger picture. What are the elements that seem to be holy here and what happens when you take those away? That can be any element. Are you serious, you’re going to be that relentless lyrically with your whole catalog? It’s intense, man. That strength and that singularity is probably more inspiring than the actual technical parts, which are inspiring as well. Just watching them play, it’s beyond volume. It’s a really unspeakable thing to get them to this point where there’s this thing that happens that’s louder than loudness. Something about that relentless, colossal effort resonates with us too.

Their Parents

Is this a long-term influence or were there specific music ideas that got passed down from them that you were thinking about recently?

SPARHAWK: We were talking and we realized that all four of our parents were freakishly intense music people in their own unique way. Each of them had a very different role in their influence on us. Mim’s mother was an aspiring country singer when she was young, she taught herself how to play guitar and accordion. She met Mim’s dad and taught him how to sing. He was a gruff, loud person, who when the music came he would just sit in his place and sing along and found this great joy.

PARKER: I think another really big thing is how much music they listened to. We had an 8-track player in his work truck. Every time we went into that truck he would put in music. We had lots of records. Music became a solace, a place of escape. I had an older sister who played guitar and she would sing all the leads so I would come up with harmony from a really young age. It’s been second nature to me.

What do you think all of your parents would think of these more recent Low albums?

PARKER: Well, my mom is probably not a huge fan, but it’s always been a little weird for her.

SPARHAWK: She’s always suggesting we do country music, because people love country music. As opposed to ours. [Laughs]

PARKER: She’s always been very proud, but I don’t know if she gets what we’re doing. Which is fine, because half the time I don’t either. [Laughs] Alan’s dad, on the other hand, he was a jazz guy — and farther out there the better sometimes. He seemed like he really got it.

SPARHAWK: He played drums in a country band when we moved to Minnesota.

PARKER: Not a lot of jazz in northwest Minnesota.

SPARHAWK: He wrote songs. Not a lot of people have dads who write songs casually. I’m sure that had a big influence on me. Just like, “Oh, real people write songs.” We lived in a pretty rural community, pretty far off the path of the rest of civilization. It builds in you a little bit of perspective that “Oh, all the cool stuff happens somewhere else.” We’re never going to be a part of that. My mother actually died this last year. I guess in some ways you could say that’s a little bit of an influence on the record even more. My mother played organ in church. That was probably the most prominent music I heard the first 10 years of my life.

I know you’ve spoken about spirituality over the years. A lot of these influences are pretty dark. There was a part of me that felt like HEY WHAT had a bit more tranquility or hope peeking through the noise. Double Negative, you know, it really captured the mood when it came out. It was so bleak. The reason I bring this up now is that when you mention church music, a lot of the new songs almost feel, to me, as if they could be hymns within this damaged haze.

SPARHAWK: I noticed that too. Some of the structures of the songs, the prominence of the vocal melody. It wasn’t intentional. It just comes up. You write the way you write. It’s for sure influenced by what’s going on. I feel like the record… it’s not hope, it’s something kind of beyond that. To me, it’s absurdity in the face of chaos. It’s an explosion going off and you look around and go, “Oh, we’re still alive, now what.” Stepping forward without it necessarily hanging on hope. Like, how do you move forward now without being motivated by hope, because there must be some force moving us forward. It doesn’t feel like hope, but let’s hang on to that, whatever that is.

Do these songs predate the pandemic?

SPARHAWK: It’s about half and half. We had plenty written as the pandemic was coming in. Definitely still in the thick of the fascist regime. I remember songs like “Days Like These,” I think I had just written that at the top of the year as things were coming down, and as we were getting more and more shut down. It just seemed like the song was a guiding light for the next while, so I continued to write.

You gotta remember, the last two years were a major upheaval in social and racial awareness. I think the question of what wealth is, what power is, what racial inequality is — especially in a position like ours. Coming to a deeper realization of your own privilege. Realizing, “Oh, yeah, there’s this thing I take for granted, and there are people who have to worry about this their whole life. Look at this thing that just got handed to us.” In the song “I Can Wait,” there’s the line, “I can take or I can give it away/ I can leave or I can stay.” That seems like nothing, but there’s a whole swath of us who have parts of our lives where that’s our view. Man, you don’t realize, there’s a lot of people who don’t have those basic foundational choices in their reality.

That was going through us a little bit. It’s gone hand-in-hand, for me in the last few years… the more we do this, the more we get onstage, it’s, “OK, what am I saying?” There are times I question: I’ve gotten to get up onstage a lot and talk about my feelings, and people listen to it. There’s other people who have way worse things going on and should be heard. I struggle with what I say with the place I have.

In conjunction with the sonic exploration on the last few records, I was wondering if your interest in writing has kind of shifted. I mean, I remember when Drums And Guns came out it very much felt like a response to current events as well. But Double Negative was so musically shocking and also just felt like it was an anchor in tumultuous times. Do you feel you’ve gravitated to reacting to the surrounding world more over the years?

PARKER: I mean, in general. When we started the band, I think we’ve just become more aware…

SPARHAWK: Well, the world has gotten a lot more wack since the ‘90s. [Laughs]

PARKER: Our experience is we’ve traveled the world, you meet people, and you see things. When you go to other places, you see what it’s like there. It’s just an awakening of understanding of how things work. We’ve got friends who bury their head in the sand, and it’s like — this is the world we live in, you need to know what’s going on. Sometimes to the detriment of your own mental health and wellbeing.

SPARHAWK: I think the older you get, especially as an artist, you recognize the opportunity and the privilege you have to say something becomes more sacred. I think every writer has a bit of this fear in the back of your head: This might be the last chance you have to say something. It might be the last time you have to express what’s inside you. But your inner editor becomes harsher, a little more inclined to say: Are you sure you’re going to waste everyone’s time with these heady words? Or are you going to clear the way for something that means something? Because this might be the last chance to do anything with the tools you’ve been given.

EMA

SPARHAWK: I heard a few of Erika’s records and become a fan, reached out and had her do some shows with us. Especially her recordings, at first you think, “OK, it’s some noisy 4-track recordings.” But there’s a new level and unique perspective in the way she’s pushing things, the elements she grabbed onto. Some of the bravery of the textures of the recordings are inspiring me. I referenced EMA because I think those recordings were really great and it happened to be on my radar four or five years ago. I remember it was one of the sparks that got my mind thinking about, “OK, maybe there’s some new territory we can push forward into.” Just one of many newer artists who are pushing the envelope, not being tied to the way things sounded before.

PJ Harvey

SPARHAWK: PJ’s been a lifelong anchor. I remember when Dry came out, we listened to that record so much, so much, so much. We followed her pretty heavily to when she went through to Albini, that 4-track stuff she did for Rid Of Me. It’s so harsh and raw and personal. That record is just one of the great out-on-a-limb recordings by a very original artist. We did some shows with her three or four years back and she ended up being the sweetest person. Really just made us feel special. She gave us a shot in the arm. I remember walking away from those shows feeling so legitimate and inspired. She just treated us like friends and equals. Sometimes that’s all you need to do.

Roberta Flack

Similar to what I meant when I was talking about hymns, but there’s certain songs on here where the melodies feel very classic or not specifically of any genre, so it’s kind of like this timeless human element buried in this warped, mangled, future-pushing thing.

SPARHAWK: Roberta Flack is again a lifetime thing. It was a record in our house and I gravitated towards it after my parents played it. It stuck with me even as I was going through the typical getting into Pink Floyd, getting into punk. I was still listening to Roberta Flack. And also this Barbra Streisand live album, for some reason. But yeah, there’s something very original about her, the way her tone is, the way she carried a melody. It’s always, to me, so pure. I get great comfort in her voice. I trust her. I’ve always trusted her.