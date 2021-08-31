Scream Crowdfunding First New Album In 28 Years

Scream, the legendary DC hardcore group that occasionally included Dave Grohl on drums, are working on a new album called DC Special, their first since 1993’s Fumble. BrooklynVegan reports that the band’s original lineup, featuring brothers Pete and Franz Stahl, bassist Skeeter Thompson, and drummer Kent Stacks, are recording the LP with producer Don Zientara at Inner Ear Studio, which is set to close at the end of September.

Scream are crowdfunding the album through an upcoming Kickstarter campaign, which will include rewards like a Les Paul guitar during the recording, a fishing drummer with drummer Kent Stacks, a hang with the band in the studio, and a DC Special poster. The Kickstarter will officially launch tomorrow, 9/8. “There has never been more of reason to scream than right now,” Franz Stahl says in a statement.