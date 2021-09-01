Preview A Song From Elbow’s New Album Flying Dream 1

News September 1, 2021 11:34 AM By James Rettig

Elbow have announced a new album, Flying Dream 1, the British band’s follow-up to 2019’s Giants Of All Sizes. It’ll be released on November 19th. They wrote it remotely in their respective homes and then went to the empty Brighton Theatre Royal to perform and record it, produced by Craig Potter. There are no singles from the album yet, but Elbow has shared a trailer that gives a look at that recording process and previews what sounds like a very lovely song. Check that out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Flying Dream 1”
02 “After The Eclipse”
03 “Is It A Bird”
04 “Six Words”
05 “Calm And Happy”
06 “Come On, Blue”
07 “The Only Road”
08 “Red Sky Radio”
09 “The Seldom Seen Kid”
10 “What Am I Without You”

Flying Dream 1 is out 11/19 via Polydor. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

