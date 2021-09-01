Someone Pooped In The Pit At Turnstile’s Santa Cruz Show And It Ended Up On The Stage: Report

Turnstile are having a moment. Everyone seems to agree the Baltimore hardcore band’s new album Glow On is one of the best of the year. Their shows continue to be celebratory, life-affirming events. It’s exciting to behold — a real feel-good story. So I’m disappointed to inform you that there was a toxic presence at the band’s gig Monday in Santa Cruz. Like, literally toxic. People, I’m talking about human feces.

As Loudwire points out, Turnstile headlined a gig at a VFW Hall in Santa Cruz on Monday that also featured Show Me The Body, Never Ending Game, and Gulch. (Incredible bill.) During Turnstile’s set, human shit ended up on the side of the stage, likely the result of someone leaving a turd behind in the pit like some kind of stinky landmine. People noticed, including openers Show Me The Body, who excitedly tweeted about the poop incident Tuesday afternoon:

SOMEONE SHITTED IN THE TURNSTILE PIT LAST NIGHT NO LIE — SHOW ME THE BODY (@showmethebody) August 31, 2021

A whole flurry of poop-related discussion ensued. Some of it was funny:

More like TurnSTOOL I guess — Philip Sherburne (@PhilipSherburne) September 1, 2021

Or Turdstile, even — Philip Sherburne (@PhilipSherburne) September 1, 2021

Some of it was serious:

ATTN 40831: I cant believe this but yes human shit ended up on stage last night during Turnstile. As hilarious as this is it’s also disgusting & EXTREMELY unsafe. Plz if you have any idea of who it was, plz let me know as that person should not be allowed at shows ever again. — Joel Cupcake (@JoelCupcake) August 31, 2021

as someone who has, embarrassingly, shit their pants in the past (even had some recent close calls…), I STAND WITH THE TURNSTILE SHOW SHITTER. if you've never come close to shitting your pants, god bless your amazing bowels. some of us aren't so lucky. literally "shit happens" — Triple B Records (@TripleBRecords) September 1, 2021

Turnstile have yet to comment, though their most recent retweet is Blake Anderson from Workaholics declaring “New Turnstile record is so good McDonald’s needs to give them a meal deal,” which would certainly lead to more pooping at Turnstile shows in the future.