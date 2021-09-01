Someone Pooped In The Pit At Turnstile’s Santa Cruz Show And It Ended Up On The Stage: Report
Turnstile are having a moment. Everyone seems to agree the Baltimore hardcore band’s new album Glow On is one of the best of the year. Their shows continue to be celebratory, life-affirming events. It’s exciting to behold — a real feel-good story. So I’m disappointed to inform you that there was a toxic presence at the band’s gig Monday in Santa Cruz. Like, literally toxic. People, I’m talking about human feces.
As Loudwire points out, Turnstile headlined a gig at a VFW Hall in Santa Cruz on Monday that also featured Show Me The Body, Never Ending Game, and Gulch. (Incredible bill.) During Turnstile’s set, human shit ended up on the side of the stage, likely the result of someone leaving a turd behind in the pit like some kind of stinky landmine. People noticed, including openers Show Me The Body, who excitedly tweeted about the poop incident Tuesday afternoon:
A whole flurry of poop-related discussion ensued. Some of it was funny:
Some of it was serious:
Turnstile have yet to comment, though their most recent retweet is Blake Anderson from Workaholics declaring “New Turnstile record is so good McDonald’s needs to give them a meal deal,” which would certainly lead to more pooping at Turnstile shows in the future.