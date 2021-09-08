Tirzah’s New Album Draws You In Past The Point Of Comfort

Colorgrading is the technical editing term for the process of bringing an image closer to life: saturating shadows, illuminating an object’s glow, heightening contrast, deepening the colors that a camera would miss without digital amplification. Colourgrade, Tirzah’s new album scheduled for release at the top of next month, speaks to the rich emotions and deep hues of a life fully lived. It’s a bold step into the experimental realm, intentionally more avant-garde and darker than her previous releases.

When I talk with Tirzah Mastin over Zoom from her home in London, the room is softly lit. Tirzah’s curls are matted on her pale pink shirt, her phone camera lighting her face from below. I can hear the crackle of a baby monitor murmuring from off-screen. Occasionally, something rumbles from the walkie-talkie and we pause our interview, anticipating a longer interruption from the newborn sleeping in the other room, but it never comes. Tirzah is a little sleep-deprived but exceedingly kind, offering a generous gap-toothed smile to almost anything I say and bubbly, circular explanations for the creative decisions behind her forthcoming album. She assures me, “We can talk for however long we need, I promise I have nowhere to be.”

Every turn in our conversation is punctuated by Tirzah’s easy laugh. I hadn’t been expecting such a lighthearted interview, or the easy feeling of calling a friend, because it contrasted so sharply with Colourgrade‘s shadowy tone. Unlike Tirzah herself, Colourgrade is a remarkably serious album — at once disarmingly intimate and eerie, human voices harmonizing with robotic ones. It explores themes of love, community and motherhood in unexpected ways. It has a sense of gravity.

Love and community are common subjects in most genres, but the maternal reflections on Colourgrade have drawn such attention because familial themes, especially motherhood, are so rarely expressed in techno or other forms of club music. Electronic music comes from a social scene that’s not especially family-friendly: nocturnal young people convening in loud and dark clubs, under the influence, subverting our day-to-day social relations and expectations. But on Colourgrade, it belongs here, bringing a deeply felt tenderness to the sometimes-alienating distortion.

Motherhood is an essential part of the new album but decidedly not its singular focus. That the album was written and recorded between having her first and second child is circumstantial, but Tirzah’s artistic sensibilities have not shifted in the way you’d expect. She shrugs, “Your life changes — but it always does.” In the project’s press release, she says it’s inspired by “a type of love that is shared between a mother and a child for the first time, whilst simultaneously working as an artist.” Even so, Colourgrade balances the profound experiences of motherhood with the mundane. She recounts the difference through an exchange she had with her friend and art director Leah Walker: “The album artwork started to represent the spiritual side of motherhood, with the everyday reality, when I was just at home with the bubbas washing and changing diapers.”

This album steps away from the comparatively playful, pop-inspired club beats that were the foundation of Tirzah’s 2018 debut, Devotion, towards darker, more experimental boundaries. Throughout Colourgrade, Tirzah and Coby Sey — the group’s new third member alongside Tirzah and the acclaimed film composer Mica Levi — bring their voices lower, sometimes audibly distorted, sometimes remarkably unfiltered, quivering with each note. On “Crepuscular Rays,” which Tirzah says is the defining cornerstone of the album’s structure, sound seems to ooze out from a tube, every imperfection heightened in its abstraction.

Devotion came together in less than a year because many of the tracks had been accumulating “over 10 years worth of playing together, and hanging out.” The abundance of material made the album a curatorial process rather than a production-oriented one, but because there was so much to choose from, Tirzah felt that “each song had to be 100% standalone.” She feels now that it gave the album a “theatrical” effect, something polished and dramatic. On the contrary, Colourgrade was written all at once, recorded in the year after touring Devotion. “It was a buildup of diary entries, and dictated as a whole piece, as opposed to picking individual songs,” she says. The sound is coherent throughout, a “subconscious snapshot” of recovery, gratitude, and new beginnings. It’s a concept album at its best, made between three friends.