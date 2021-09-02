Beak> – “Ah Yeh”

Beak>, the Bristol kosmische trio featuring Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, released a phenomenal new song called “Oh Know” last spring via NRMAL CAMARADA TV, a YouTube series run by Mexico City’s NRMAL Festival. At the time, a press release explained, “It is not being released as a single, they just want you to know that they’re still here and are making music during this global upheaval.”

Today, Beak> have released “Oh Know” as a single. On Bandcamp, the track is pared with a similarly Can-inspired B-side called “Ah Yeh” that rules just as hard as the A. Built on a loose, heavy rhythm and laced with psychedelic siren sounds, it also reminds me of Clinic if they weren’t so cartoonish. It’s a great vibe to lock into for six-plus minutes, so do that below.