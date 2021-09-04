Gulch Announce Final Shows

Gulch, the Santa Cruz hardcore band that quickly became one of the most cultishly beloved and talked-about bands in the entire scene, are seemingly splitting up. Closed Casket Activities, the label that released Gulch’s ridiculously intense debut album Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress, shared a poster announcing Gulch’s “final shows” today. Every date and location on the list is scratched out except for two: 11/7 in San Francisco and 1/8 in Tampa — at FYAFest, which also shared the poster on Twitter.

“We had a plan before this LP came out, and we may stick to it and we may not, but the plan was: come out with the LP, use that as a jump pad to go to the next level, then self-release an EP like a year later and then break up immediately,” Gulch guitarist Cole Kakimoto told Bandcamp Daily last year. “It’s hard to say whether or not we’re going to stick to that, but Gulch can’t be forever.”

We have reached out to a representative of the band for clarification.