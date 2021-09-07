Radiohead are celebrating the anniversaries of Kid A and Amnesiac — which turned 20 last October and last June, respectively — with a three-volume collection called KID A MNESIA. It includes the original two albums and a third called Kid Amnesiae, which features previously unreleased tracks from the Kid A/Amnesiac recording sessions.

Today, the band is sharing one of those unreleased tracks. It’s a never-before-heard song called “If You Say The Word,” which per Radiohead fan site Citizen Insane was once referred to in Ed O’Brien’s diary as the “C-minor song.” Kid Amnesiae also includes a previously unreleased studio version of “Follow Me Around,” a track that the band has played live and soundchecked with before.

KID A MNESIA will be available in a limited-edition deluxe LP, a limited-edition cassette, a regular black 3xLP, 3xD, and digitally. There will also be a pair of art books by Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood featuring visuals from the Kid A and Amnesiac eras.

Listen to “If You Say The Word” below.

We humbly submit KID A MNESIA to you.

It's a coming of age for Kid A & Amnesiac and it's joined by a new album, Kid Amnesiae, a memory palace of half-remembered, half-forgotten sessions & unreleased material.

All three come out together on November 5th. pic.twitter.com/V5Ms5iRUKl — Radiohead (@radiohead) September 7, 2021

Here’s the Kid Amnesiae tracklist:

01 “Like Spinning Plates (‘Why Us?’ Version)”

02 “Untitled V1”

03 “Fog (Again Again Version)”

04 “If You Say The World”

05 “Follow Me Around”

06 “Pulk/Pull (True Love Waits Version)”

07 “Untitled V2”

08 “The Morning Bell (In The Dark Version)”

09 “Pyramid Strings”

10 “Alt. Fast Track”

11 “Untitled V3”

12 “How To Disappear Into Strings”

KID A MNESIA will be released 11/5 via XL Recordings.