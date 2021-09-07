Spiritual Cramp – “Earth To Mike”

The San Francisco band Spiritual Cramp haven’t put out any new music since their first two EPs were compiled into a 2018 full-length called Television, but today they’re announcing a new EP called Here Comes More Bad News, which will be out in October. (A vinyl version will be available at their two shows later this month.) Lead single “Earth To Mike” is jumpy and high-energy and comes with a music video directed by Timmy Lodhi. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dog In A Cage”

02 “Earth To Mike”

03 “Small Man Big House”

04 “Rattlesnakes In The City”

LIVE DATES:

09/16 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill w/ Spice

09/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon w/ Spice

The Here Comes More Bad News EP is out 10/6 via Deranged Records.