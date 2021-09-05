Kanye West’s new album Donda has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200. It had 309,000 equivalent album units, which makes it the year’s biggest week for any album so far, beating out Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which notched 295,000 units in June. The 27-track album was released on a Sunday, which means that there were only five days of activity during its first chart week instead of the usual seven.

With Donda, West now becomes one of only seven artists that have 10 #1 albums in the history of the Billboard 200. He joins the Beatles (19), Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen (11), Barbra Streisand (11), Eminem (10), Elvis Presley (10). (Drake, whose own Certified Lover Boy will be eligible for next week’s chart, has had 9 #1 albums.) Donda is West’s 10th straight #1.

Halsey’s Nine Inch Nails collab If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power debuted behind Donda at #2 with 98,000 equivalent album units. Sour is at #3, Doja Cat’s Planet Her is at #4, and the Kid Laroi’s Fuck Love is at #5.