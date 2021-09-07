Herbert – “Hypnotised” (Feat. Mel Uye-Parker)

Herbert – “Hypnotised” (Feat. Mel Uye-Parker)

Back in May, the house musician Matthew Herbert announced a new album called Mosca. It’s the third installment in his “domestic house” series, after 1998’s Around The House and 2001’s Bodily Functions, but this time around comes with the different angle of having been made during lockdown and featuring vocalists Herbert never met in person. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “The Way” with Y’akoto and “Fantasy” with Verushka. Today, Herbert’s back with another one.

The latest preview of Musca is called “Hypnotised,” and it features Mel Uye-Parker. It’s a bleary, pretty thing, burbling to life as vocals gradually begin to layer over one another. Given the origins of Musca, “Hypnotised” feels less like anxiousness cooped at home than it does a warm daydream. Check it out below.

Musca is out 10/22 via Accidental Records.

