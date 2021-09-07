Elements EDM Festival Is Being Called This Year’s Fyre Fest

Music festivals can be a lucrative enterprise, but they’re also the kind of thing that requires planning and organization on a massive scale. When a festival goes wrong, it can make for deep, overwhelming frustration on the part of those who paid for tickets and delicious schadenfreude for those of us who didn’t. In the recent past, 2017’s Fyre Festival remains the gold standard for hellworld scam fests. This past weekend, though, Elements, an EDM festival in Pennsylvania, took a run at the crown.

Over Labor Day weekend, the Elements Festival brought DJs like Diplo, Bonobo, Griz, and Chris Lake to Wayne County, Pennsylvania. Unlike the Fyre Fest, Elements actually happened. Like Fyre Fest, though, Elements ended with a whole lot of disgruntled customers finding themselves in nasty and possibly unsafe situations and then complaining about those situations online.

EDM.com reports that many ticketholders showed up to the Elements Festival grounds and found “crippling logistical issues and an alarming lack of organization.” While the festival itself was starting, a Facebook group called “Elements Shit Show 2021” gained more than a thousand followers. The group is full of horror stories from people who claim that they experienced hours-long waits for parking, and even longer lines for the shuttles that were supposed to take them into the festival, with festival staff utterly baffled about where people were supposed to go.

Some quotes from those stories:

• “Those of us that made it out of there safe, uninjured, and with any scrap of our sanity or dignity- we got lucky.”

• “We waited from about 5pm-2am in that line with no water, food, or bathrooms to finally get on the shuttle. I was beyond exhausted and in pain from standing and dragging everything.”

• “Since the festival was prohibiting fires, propane grills or camping stoves into the festival, food vendors started running out of food by Friday evening. Since they were also prohibiting anyone to bring more than ‘2 gallons of sealed water’ into the grounds, the lines at the water refill stations stayed borderline inaccessible the whole weekend.”

• “On top of literally everything we all went through, let’s take a moment to talk about the staff riding around on their golf carts, with empty wagons/trailers behind it literally laughing at everyone struggling and taking pictures of us and saying ‘ha ha good luck guys’.”

• “Anyone else almost ran over by a golf cart this weekend????”

• “Someone got stuck under the slide in the lake and couldn’t get out/ thought he was going to die.”

• “Never seen more shit everywhere literally someone pooped next to my car almost stepped in it leaving also people kept shitting on all the toilet seats like it was an activity”

As EDM.com points out, another festival patron writes, “I talked to the camp security and they mentioned that a group of tents had actually set up over a sewage drain and some people were climbing over barbed wire fences to go to the bathroom because the portapotties were abhorrent.”

Also no access to water, bathrooms, or food in those 14 hours of waiting. We also had to walk a mile to a shuttle spot. — Hippydippycakes (@kimmycake) September 5, 2021

absolute shit show we waited over 10 hours and never got in pic.twitter.com/Vtvxwg5k6L — 𝖋𝖆𝖎𝖗𝖞 ࿐ ˚ . ✦ (@ifakeitsoreal) September 5, 2021

The festival grounds were rocked by a storm before the festival started, and some ticketbuyers have speculated that Elements also had more ticketbuyers than anticipated, thanks to the last-minute cancellation of Bonnaroo. But even with that in mind, the photos that you can see here are grim. On Reddit, one ticketbuyer is now asking for advice on “how to proceed in action against elements festival”.