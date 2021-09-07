Test Subjects – “Boy Next Door”

Test Subjects is a new project from New York-based musicians Sam Glick and Melody English, who met when the latter was working on some solo material a few years back. They’ve just announced their debut album, Study, and released its lead single, “Boy Next Door,” an immersive blend of syrupy pop music and baroque strings. It comes with a music video directed by Haoyan of America. Here’s their statement on the video:

Collaborating with director Haoyan of America on ‘Boy Next Door’ was a pleasure. By chance, Haoyan’s mother used to be a scientist, and she generously lent us all the test tubes, microscopes, and petri dishes we needed. We filmed at the Long Island home of an elderly renaissance woman named Denise, herself an actor—she appears alongside Jerry Springer in a recent short film—who graced our production with some Hollywood magic. The house’s dusty rooms were filled with nude paintings and haunted artifacts, like the embalmed shark fetus that Melody kisses in the video. These conditions proved ideal for our own mundane, if slightly disturbed, suburban drama. While Denise watched The Nanny in the living room, we filmed upstairs, occasionally venturing down to refill the dry ice machine and chat with her grandson, whose bedroom we were obliged to surrender at 11pm — it was a school night, and he had to sleep.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Study”

02 “Boy Next Door”

03 “One Last High School Thrill”

04 “Group Project”

05 “Interstate Of Mind”

06 “Tumbleweed”

07 “Television (One Of These Days)”

08 “Party Animals”

Study is out 11/5.