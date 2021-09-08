Eddie Vedder – “Long Way”

A few weeks back, Pearl Jam leader Eddie Vedder released an R.E.M. cover that was featured in Sean Penn’s new film Flag Day, whose soundtrack also featured the on-record debut of Vedder’s daughter Olivia. Last week, it was revealed that Vedder had recorded a new collaboration with Elton John that will appear on John’s new album The Lockdown Sessions.

And now Vedder is back with a new solo track of his own, “Long Way,” which will be included on an upcoming album called Earthling. “Long Way” is being released on a limited-edition 7″ alongside the soon-to-be-released song “The Haves,” available to pre-order here. “Long Way” was made with Andrew Watt, who recently picked up the Grammy for Producer Of The Year. Listen below.