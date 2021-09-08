Kowloon Walled City – “Piecework”

Kowloon Walled City – “Piecework”

New Music September 8, 2021 12:17 PM By Tom Breihan

The sludgy, clangorous Oakland post-metallers Kowloon Walled City have released a lot of records since their 2008 debut, but those records haven’t been recent. Last month, Kowloon Walled City shared a new track called “Oxygen Tent,” their first new piece of music since their 2016 LP Grievances. Today, they’ve announced the impending release of Piecework, the new album that features “Oxygen Tent,” and they’ve also dropped the album-opening title track.

Singer/guitarist Scott Evans produced Piecework, and he co-wrote its songs with guitarist Jon Howell; according to a press release, the album is at least partially inspired by the loss of Evans’ father. “Piecework” is a slow, heavy, anguished song full of deep-nod riffage and wounded sentiment. Give it a listen below.

While you’re here, check out “Oxygen Tent,” too:

Piecework is out 10/8 on Neurot Recordings/Gilead Media.

