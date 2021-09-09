While he had some friends help with a few parts, he played almost all of the instruments himself. The most prominent sounds on the record are acoustic guitar and drums, and The Glow Pt. 2 has a startling dynamic range, moving from barely audible recordings of room tone to noisy blown-out passages filled with crashing percussion. Elverum puts his voice low in the mix, as if he wants you to learn toward him a little, or maybe because he doesn’t mind you reaching for a lyric sheet, since his words work so well on the page.

Many of Elverum’s discoveries in these songs have to do with feeling himself inside of his body. He begins the title track with in-the-red drum bashing, and then the noise cuts out and an organ-like sound fades in and he sings, “I took my shirt off in the yard,” and he remembers when his skin was tanned, seeing it as another would. It’s the most mundane line you can imagine, and then just a few words later he says, “I faced death. I went in with my arms swinging.”

“My Roots Are Strong And Deep” is built around a clanging, unsteady piano. The narrator sees his own limbs reaching out to another, as if they might belong to another person: When the body feels pain, nothing else exists. In “Headless Horseman,” Elverum starts by saying he’d been hit hard and he’s on the ground, but the guitar strumming and his melody bring to mind the homespun prettiness of Lou Barlow’s Sentridoh. Sometimes your body might feel like the entire universe, and other times you feel your size — you’re just a speck, almost nothing. You feel your size. You’re not a planet at all.

I didn’t hear The Glow Pt. 2 for several years after it came out, and when I finally encountered the record it was already steeped in myth. To me, it sounded like a link between Neutral Milk Hotel and Animal Collective — a feral song-cycle that unfolded in a dreamspace. There was something eternal about it, as if, rather than being assembled piece-by-piece in the studio, it had just been found somewhere, like a gnarled piece of driftwood you stumbled upon on a riverbank that somehow tells the story. Between my knowledge of the what the record was about and the sound of the music, I immediately connected the songs to my own life, even when I couldn’t make out what Elverum was singing.

Though they were recorded in the studio, the chime of opening refrain on the opening “I Want Wind To Blow” made me think of a magical sound from my childhood — an acoustic guitar heard in the forest. I remember it from summer camp, when counselors would pass a guitar as we sat by a campfire somewhere. This being the early 1980s, they were playing tunes like Gordon Lightfoot’s “Christian Island (Georgian Bay),” John Denver’s “Leaving On A Jet Plane,” and old folk songs like “The Titanic” and “Michael Row The Boat Ashore.” These were songs to make you think about your place in the cosmos and your inherent smallness that also suggested that there was an enormous world out there that you knew nothing about. And that was thrilling. It was music that was both shared, because we would sing along, and also intensely private, because the emotional force of the music in that setting was so strong I didn’t dare share my feelings with my fellow campers, and I didn’t have the vocabulary for it, anyway.

In terms of form, Elverum’s songs sound nothing like the campfire songs of my childhood, but they are connected to the forest. Up near Anacortes, you can walk on a spongy trail after a good rain and see life and death happening simultaneously everywhere you look. Bright green moss growing on rotting logs, the boney frame of a carcass from an indeterminate mammal being gnawed on by some other animal trying to stay alive. The Glow Pt. 2 is beautiful but with a creepy undertone, depending on where your mind is.

Late in the album, on the astonishing “Samurai Sword,” Elverum describes a man in a tree and a bear on the ground, each wanting to kill the other, as he thrashes on guitar and drums with the intensity of hardcore. “I’m plummeting through the branches toward you now, feeling still,” is how the song ends — we know the moment of truth comes next, but he doesn’t share what happens. The song is about hovering in that precipice, not its resolution.

If you’ve seen the flicker of a fire reflected in a face, you have a sense of what Elverum means by “the glow” — it’s the life force, the throbbing heat that compels us to continue even when we feel like we cannot. Throughout The Glow Pt. 2 it’s not entirely clear if that energy will be sustained. Death seems close. On the closer “My Warm Blood,” Elverum finds himself in the dark during a power outage. “I’m alone except for the insects flying around,” he sings, and then realizes they sense what he had not. “They know my blood is warm still.”

From there, the song unspools and becomes only a tolling bell and the sound of empty space. After a few minutes, somewhere in the distance, we can just barely hear a strummed guitar — it’s the opening refrain of “I Want Wind To Blow.” The album is ending where it started. It suggests that life is cyclical; the things you thought you’ve left behind might still come back to haunt you, but the “you” they haunt is different now, so maybe they’re not so scary. You may have forgotten what the record’s perspective feels like, but it’s still there waiting for you and one way or another it’ll come back around. When you listen to it the next time, you might even be a different person. It’s a flash of time frozen in place that looks new from every angle.