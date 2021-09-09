Trace Mountains – “7 ANGELS”

Dave Benton, who used to be one of the primary songwriters in the dearly departed LVL UP, has a new Trace Mountains album coming out next month. We’ve already heard the upcoming HOUSE OF CONFUSION‘s lead single, “AMERICA,” and today, we’re getting another taste of the record with the dustily melodic “7 ANGELS.” As Benton explains:

“7 ANGELS” is very representative of HOUSE OF CONFUSION on the whole. It was written pretty deep into the writing process, at a time when a lot of the album’s themes had already been established. It’s usually at this point in the writing process when songs come out the most naturally for me, and they are therefore usually quite simple. I think this song distills a lot of lyrical themes from the record — the passing of time, a change of heart, the sometimes wistful feeling of being on the road — in a fairly straightforward but questioning way that feels perhaps more universal than some of the other songs on the album. And that, to me, makes it feel like a nice introductory listen. Make of it what you will!

Listen to “7 ANGELS” below.

HOUSE OF CONFUSION is out 10/22 via Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here.