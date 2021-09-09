The Magnetic Fields’ First Singer Susan Anway Has Died

News September 9, 2021 9:55 AM By Peter Helman

The Magnetic Fields’ First Singer Susan Anway Has Died

News September 9, 2021 9:55 AM By Peter Helman

Susan Anway, the Magnetic Fields’ first singer, has died. She sang on the band’s first two albums, 1991’s Distant Plastic Trees and 1992’s The Wayward Bus, before Stephin Merritt himself took over lead vocals. The Magnetic Fields confirmed her passing on social media, writing:

It is with great sadness that we hear of the death of our first singer, Susan Anway. We met Susan in the 80’s in Boston, when she was the singer of a local band, “V;”. She sang lead vocals on the first two Magnetic Fields albums, “The Wayward Bus” and “Distant Plastic Trees”. She was a lovely person and will be missed by all of us.

More recently, Anway performed as one-third of the industrial synthpop group DISKARNATE. Revisit some of her work below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Alannah Myles’ “Black Velvet”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Escapade”

    3 days ago

    raptor jesus Goes To Rocklahoma

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Low HEY WHAT

    2 days ago

    Radiohead Announce Kid A / Amnesiac Reissue With Album Of Unreleased Tracks

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest