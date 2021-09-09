The Magnetic Fields’ First Singer Susan Anway Has Died

Susan Anway, the Magnetic Fields’ first singer, has died. She sang on the band’s first two albums, 1991’s Distant Plastic Trees and 1992’s The Wayward Bus, before Stephin Merritt himself took over lead vocals. The Magnetic Fields confirmed her passing on social media, writing:

It is with great sadness that we hear of the death of our first singer, Susan Anway. We met Susan in the 80’s in Boston, when she was the singer of a local band, “V;”. She sang lead vocals on the first two Magnetic Fields albums, “The Wayward Bus” and “Distant Plastic Trees”. She was a lovely person and will be missed by all of us.

More recently, Anway performed as one-third of the industrial synthpop group DISKARNATE. Revisit some of her work below.