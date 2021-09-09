Kings Of Leon Mark “Historic” Milestone: First Band To Send An NFT Into Space

Kings Of Leon were in the first wave of musicians that started messing around with NFTs and now the band is taking things one step further. In a People exclusive, Kings Of Leon revealed that they are about to embark on an “historic” milestone by becoming … the first band to send an NFT into space. The space-bound NFT is up for auction now, with all proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Bidding starts at $50,000.

How, you might ask, will a digital non-fungible token make its way to a physical location such as space? Well, the new Kings Of Leon NFT is a live recording of “Time In Disguise” off their most recent album When Do You See Yourself. The file for that song is going to be loaded onto an iPhone, and that iPhone will be given to civilian astronaut Hayley Arceneaux, who will be going up into space on-board SpaceX’s Inspiration4 later this month. The iPhone will also contain artwork and footage of the band performing the track at a show in Nashville last month. Arceneaux, who is now a physician assistant at St. Jude and was treated there for cancer when she was younger, will also play the song in orbit for the crew.

The winner of the auction will receive both the NFT and the iPhone that went to space.

“It means so much to us to be a part of this historic moment,” the band told People. “When we wrote and recorded ‘Time in Disguise’ in the studio, we always thought it had a spacy feel to it and then the visuals from our live show have that vibe, as well. To now have that song and those images be a part of something as historic as this is really cool, and having it raise money for a cause we’ve always cared so much about, makes it even better.”

The SpaceX Inspiration4 flight mission will begin on 9/15. The crew will be up there for three days. So will Kings Of Leon’s NFT.