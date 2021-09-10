Popular Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen‘s film adaptation is hitting theaters in a couple weeks. It includes some new songs that weren’t in the original musical. One of those is “The Anonymous Ones,” which in the movie is sung by the character played by Amandla Stenberg. But SZA has also contributed a version of the track to the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack.

Finneas is doing the film’s other original, “A Little Closer,” which isn’t out yet. The soundtrack also features covers from Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay and Tori Kelly.

Listen to SZA sing “The Anonymous Club” below.

Here’s Stenberg’s version: