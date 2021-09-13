The golden age of Girls was over almost as soon as it started. “Conceptually, the band Girls… kind of never really came together,” Christopher Owens told a reporter back in 2012. Owens was Girls’ lead singer and primary songwriter, and one of the San Francisco group’s only two permanent members; bass player and production wiz Chet “JR” White was the other constant. “I added it up once and something like 21 people had played in Girls over two albums and one EP,” Owens explained in that same interview. “That’s extremely frustrating and doesn’t really show that there ever really was a band, in my mind.” This might have been how he felt at the time, but in the minds of 21st century rock ‘n’ roll enthusiasts, Girls were always a band. For a lot of us, Girls were the band. Until the day they weren’t.

Owens tweeted that he was leaving Girls in the summer of 2012, less than a year after the release of their sophomore full-length, Father, Son, Holy Ghost. That record, which turns 10 this week, is a meticulously crafted collection of big, soulful rock tunes. Just like with Album, Girls’ gloriously scuzzed-up 2009 debut, Father, Son, Holy Ghost found White and Owens taking cues from a deep well of vintage reference points: doo-wop, surf punk, girl groups, grunge. But they added to the mood board, too, this time via lavish nods to ’70s folk ballads, heavy metal, and church music. The fact that they made generous use of these eclectic touchstones in a way that never scans as hackneyed was a feat. That the result is one of the more indelible and heartstring-tugging rock records of its era is something of a miracle.

Owens and White seemed to understand that they weren’t reinventing the wheel, an awareness that helps the songs on Father, Son, Holy Ghost transcend homage; there’s not a stinker in the bunch. Opener “Honey Bunny,” a glammy earworm about Owens’ optimistic holdout for unconditional love, charms with perky drums, summery chords, and the occasional “Wipe Out”-style riff. It also contains some of Owens’ most unambiguously confessional lyrics, with specific references to the fact that most girls are not big fans of his scrawny frame, his unwashed hair, or the substances he’s prone to ingesting. But he never loses faith: “I know you’re out there,” he sings, his trademark snot-nosed timbre injected with just the right amount of sweetness. “And you will love me/ for all the reasons everyone hates me.”

Later, the tempo slows and “Honey Bunny” changes focus to Owens’ mother: “Mama, she really loved me/ even when I was bad/ she’d hold my little hand/ and kiss me on the cheek.” It’s an affecting passage, one that becomes extra meaningful when you consider Owens’ well-documented early life as a member of a Christian cult, an upbringing scarred by tumult and tragedy. When he fled the cult at 16, he left his mother behind too. “She’s always thinking that I think she’s a bad mom,” Owens explained to The Atlantic. “When I played [“Honey Bunny”] for her, it was a very emotional moment. Because I don’t begrudge her at all. It’s just one of those situations, you know. It wasn’t her fault.”

“Honey Bunny” is a great opener because it sets up so many of the record’s themes: hope and heartache, failure and forgiveness. But more than anything, Father, Son, Holy Ghost seems to be an album about searching. For romance, sure, but also for something bigger. A feeling maybe. Something lost and found and lost again — or maybe it never existed in the first place. It’s a relatable condition, and one that’s made to feel even more universal thanks to Owens’ straightforward lyrics: “All of it’s gone, gone away/ it seems like nobody’s happy now,” he sings on the pastoral “Just A Song.” Then there’s “My Ma,” which again finds Owens singing directly to his mother: “It’s so hard to feel so alone/ and so far / so far away from home.” Even “Magic,” a song so giddy-sounding you could almost imagine the Brady Bunch kids singing it in matching jumpsuits, feels like a fantasy or a flashback — a snapshot of the way life was, or how it could be. The searching theme feels most literal on the nearly seven-minute-long lead single, “Vomit,” an existential epic with organs, gospel singers, and a bleary, climactic guitar solo. It doesn’t feel hyperbolic to call the song a masterpiece. It’s a contender for the best driving-around-aimlessly-at-nighttime rock song of the 2010s, right up there with Cass McCombs’ “County Line” and Pure X’s “You’re In It Now.”

Across the record, old clichés are constantly being made to feel fresh again — because of that awareness I mentioned earlier, but also because of the genuine emotions with which they’re packaged and delivered: “You know they say it’s better/ to have loved and to lose it/ than to never ever know it/ easy come and easy go, whatever,” Owens sings lugubriously on album closer “Jamie Marie.” (The “whatever” is doing a lot of work there.) White and co-producer Doug Boehm’s behind-the-scenes work injects energy and emotion into the album’s time-tested aesthetics, too. Everything sounds crisp and considered, full of flourishes that might have felt indulgent if they weren’t so damn beautiful.

Girls came onto the scene at the apex of the buzz band era, a period when the blog hype to overexposure-induced backlash pipeline was functioning at record velocity. If you’d have told me back then that I’d eventually be using the word “underrated” to describe a Girls record, I might have laughed in your face. But here I am doing precisely that, trying my best to work out why a once-adored band’s legacy has become somewhat shrouded over the past 10 years. Maybe it’s because of their confusing breakup, which felt somehow both abrupt and painfully drawn-out. Maybe it’s that straight-up classic-sounding rock and roll spent much of the past decade relegated to the sidelines. Or maybe this is just how time sorts things.