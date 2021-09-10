Trentemøller – “In The Gloaming”

New Music September 10, 2021 1:17 PM By Peter Helman

Danish musician and producer Trentemøller has announced a new album called Memoria, the follow-up to 2019’s Obverse. He’s previewing the record today with lead single “In The Gloaming,” a dusky synth-streaked dream-pop track sung by his longtime collaborator Lisbet Fritze. As Trentemøller explains:

“In The Gloaming” is a song about a difficult, ambiguous relationship. The feeling of being in love with a person who unconsciously drags you down, and how you try to find a way out of these unhealthy patterns. I wanted the song to have some kind of epic sound that underlines the big dilemma. Therefore, the huge drums, the wavy guitars and the anthem-like synth theme. This was the first time for me writing the lyrics and the vocal melody myself and Lisbet Fritze’s haunting vocals bring it all to life so beautifully.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Veil Of White”
02 “No More Kissing In The Rain”
03 “Darklands”
04 “Glow”
05 “In The Gloaming”
06 “The Rise”
07 “When The Sun Explodes”
08 “Dead Or Alive”
09 “All Too Soon”
10 “A Summer’s Empty Room”
11 “Swaying Pine Trees”
12 “Drifting Star”
13 “Like A Daydream”
14 “Linger”

Memoria is out 2/11 via In My Room.

