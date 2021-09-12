Watch Sharon Van Etten Join Angel Olsen At Pitchfork Music Festival

Watch Sharon Van Etten Join Angel Olsen At Pitchfork Music Festival

News September 12, 2021 9:52 AM By Peter Helman

Angel Olsen was one of the headliners of the second day of Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago last night. She performed her cover of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” live in concert for the first time and brought Sharon Van Etten out to perform their triumphant duet “Like I Used To.”

“This last song, I’m gonna bring out one of my favorite singers, one of the kindest I’ve ever met in the music industry, Sharon Van Etten,” Olsen said before welcoming Van Etten to the stage. Watch their surprise collaborative performance of “Like I Used To” below.

