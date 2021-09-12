Machine Gun Kelly And Conor McGregor Got Into A Fight On The VMAs Red Carpet

Even while he’s recovering from an injury, Conor McGregor does not seem like someone you want to pick a fight with (unless you’re Jake Paul). Nevertheless, Machine Gun Kelly got into a physical altercation with the star UFC fighter on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn tonight.

Sources tell TMZ that the confrontation started when Machine Gun Kelly denied Conor McGregor’s request for a photo, which apparently escalated into Kelly pushing McGregor, who spilled his drink and then threw it at MGK. McGregor was then seen lunging at Kelly, but the fight was broken up and they were separated by their respective teams before things got ugly.

McGregor and Kelly both seemed pretty unfazed afterwards, walking the red carpet with their dates (Dee Devlin and Megan Fox, respectively). MGK is scheduled to perform later tonight, and McGregor presented the Artist Of The Year award.

not MGK getting into a fight at the VMAs red carpet pic.twitter.com/KWQeRAbc6Y — mari ‎ᗢ (@olsenspears) September 13, 2021

https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1437214816297390085