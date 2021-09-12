Machine Gun Kelly And Conor McGregor Got Into A Fight On The VMAs Red Carpet

Noam Galai/Getty Images

News September 12, 2021 9:23 PM By Peter Helman

Machine Gun Kelly And Conor McGregor Got Into A Fight On The VMAs Red Carpet

Noam Galai/Getty Images

News September 12, 2021 9:23 PM By Peter Helman

Even while he’s recovering from an injury, Conor McGregor does not seem like someone you want to pick a fight with (unless you’re Jake Paul). Nevertheless, Machine Gun Kelly got into a physical altercation with the star UFC fighter on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn tonight.

Sources tell TMZ that the confrontation started when Machine Gun Kelly denied Conor McGregor’s request for a photo, which apparently escalated into Kelly pushing McGregor, who spilled his drink and then threw it at MGK. McGregor was then seen lunging at Kelly, but the fight was broken up and they were separated by their respective teams before things got ugly.

McGregor and Kelly both seemed pretty unfazed afterwards, walking the red carpet with their dates (Dee Devlin and Megan Fox, respectively). MGK is scheduled to perform later tonight, and McGregor presented the Artist Of The Year award.

https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1437214816297390085

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Taylor Dayne’s “Love Will Lead You Back”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Tommy Page’s “I’ll Be Your Everything”

    9 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Stevie Nicks Comments On Lindsey Buckingham’s Firing From Fleetwood Mac For The First Time

    4 days ago

    Phoebe Bridgers Closed Out The First Night Of Pitchfork Fest On A Mostly Solemn Note

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest