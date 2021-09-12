Watch Foo Fighters Play Hits Medley And Accept First-Ever Global Icon Award At VMAs
Foo Fighters performed a medley of their hits before accepting the VMAs’ first-ever Global Icon Award tonight, presented to the group by Billie Eilish. The award, which been part of the EMAs for years, “celebrates an artist/band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond.” Past honorees at the EMAs include Queen, Whitney Houston, Eminem, Green Day, and U2. Foo Fighters are up for Best Rock, Best Cinematography, and Best Choreography VMAs for their “Shame Shame” video; watch some clips from their performance below.