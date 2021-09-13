Dua Lipa Announces North American Arena Tour With Megan Thee Stallion & Caroline Polachek

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia was one of the best straight-up pop albums of 2020. But the LP arrived at the same time as the pandemic, which means Lipa has not yet had a chance to fulfill her destiny as an arena-conquering star in North America. That’s about to change. Lipa, who had the best performance at this year’s Grammys, will take her show across North America, starting in February of 2022, and she’ll bring some friends along.

At a few of the dates, Lipa’s Future Nostalgia tour will feature exploding rap supernova Megan Thee Stallion, another of the artists who kicked ass at the Grammys earlier this year. Sadly, Megan is only on three of the shows. But all of the dates will also feature former Chairlift leader Caroline Polachek, who is a very different kind of pop singer. The French artist Lolo Zouaï will open most of the shows. That sounds like a fun night out! You’ll find the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

2/09 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena # ^

2/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center # ^

2/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena # ^

2/14 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena # ^

2/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center # ^

2/18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden # ^

2/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center # ^

2/22 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell # ^

2/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena # ^

2/25 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena # ^

2/26 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center # ^

3/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden # ^

3/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena # ^

3/04 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center # ^

3/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center # ^

3/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center # ^

3/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center # ^

3/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center # ^

3/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena * #

3/17 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center * #

3/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center * #

3/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum # ^

3/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena # ^

3/27 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center # ^

3/29 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center # ^

3/31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena # ^

4/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena # ^

# with Caroline Polachek

^ with Lolo Zouaï

* with Megan Thee Stallion