Todd Rundgren Will Not Attend Rock Hall Induction, Which He’s Called A “Scam”

Todd Rundgren will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next month alongside Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, Carole King, and the Go-Go’s. He won’t be at the induction ceremony in Cleveland, because he’ll be playing a show a few hours away in Cincinnati, but he does say that he’s willing to participate in some form.

“It’s been up and down and in and out with them,” Rundgren tells Ultimate Classic Rock. “My relationship with the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, quite obviously, it’s not copacetic. I have offered to do something live for them from my venue. I will stop my show and acknowledge the award and mostly acknowledge my fans, because it’s for them.”

“They’re the ones who wanted it. And now they’ve got it. So it’s a celebration for them, not so much for me,” Rundgren says. “I’ve been totally willing to do that. But for me to do something extraordinary for the Hall Of Fame would just be hypocritical. You know, I’m too much on the record about my feelings.” In the past, he’s called the Rock Hall a “scam” and told Billboard “it’s no secret I don’t care about it.”

“I’ve striven since the nomination to just not say anything. Because I don’t want to rain on anybody else’s parade,” he adds. “A lot of artists take this seriously. Just because I don’t, doesn’t mean I should try and spoil it for them. So, you know, I haven’t really had much to say about it. I would just like it to elapse without any kind of bad vibes or anything being a result of it. I’d just like it to happen and be over with.”