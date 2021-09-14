Hatchie – “This Enchanted”

Harriette Pilbeam, the Australian musician and Artist To Watch who makes sparkling dream-pop music under the name Hatchie, has signed to Secretly Canadian. And to celebrate, she’s sharing a new song called “This Enchanted” — her first official single since the release of Hatchie’s debut album Keepsake, which came out on Double Double Whammy in 2019.

“‘This Enchanted’ encapsulates everything I wanted to do moving forward from my first album,” Pilbeam says. “I started writing it with Jorge and Joe in February 2020 and completed it from afar in lockdown later in the year. We had been talking about making something dancey but shoegaze. It’s one of the more lighthearted, lyrically vague songs of my new recordings about falling in love; it’s not a perfect relationship, but you’re enthralled by one another and it’s an easy love.”

“It’s one of the most fun songs I’ve written, so it was a no-brainer to pick it as my first solo release in almost two years,” Pilbeam continues. “It feels so right to be working with a label as exciting as Secretly as I step into new territory with Hatchie. I’ve been counting down the days until its release for a long time.” Listen to “This Enchanted” and watch its accompanying music video, which features Pilbeam wearing angel wings, below.