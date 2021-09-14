Ducks Ltd. – “Under The Rolling Moon” (Feat. The Beths)

Composite image by Rob Carmichael / Photos by Chritiane Johnson & Laura Hermiston

New Music September 14, 2021 10:05 AM By Tom Breihan

Ducks Ltd. – “Under The Rolling Moon” (Feat. The Beths)

Composite image by Rob Carmichael / Photos by Chritiane Johnson & Laura Hermiston

New Music September 14, 2021 10:05 AM By Tom Breihan

In a couple of weeks, the Toronto duo Ducks Ltd will release their full-length debut Modern Fiction. The band — known as Ducks Unlimited, back in the days before duck limitations — has a woozy, pretty old-school jangle-pop style that sounds ripped straight from an ’80s college-radio broadcast. We’ve already heard the early singles “18 Cigarettes” and “How Lonely Are You?” Today, the band has shared another one.

New song “Under The Rolling Moon” is an ornate chug that comes slathered in guitar-pedal effects and sighing harmonies. (As on “How Lonely Are You?,” the members of like-minded New Zealand band the Beths sing backup harmonies.) With its nonchalant lead vocals, “Under The Rolling Moon” works as a lackadaisical indie rocker, but there’s a ton of craft and care in all the sounds happening within the track.

In a press release, Ducks Ltd.’s Tom McGreevy says, “‘Under The Rolling Moon’ is about trying to be there for a friend who is in a moment of crisis. Some of the frustration maybe of witnessing someone else’s extremely recognizable self-defeating behavior, but mostly just the feeling of caring for them, knowing they can be ok and hoping that they can find their way to seeing that.” Ambar Navarro and Max Flick directed the video, and you can watch it below.

Modern Fiction is out 10/1 on Carpark. Pre-order it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Taylor Dayne’s “Love Will Lead You Back”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Tommy Page’s “I’ll Be Your Everything”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Phoebe Bridgers Closed Out The First Night Of Pitchfork Fest On A Mostly Solemn Note

    4 days ago

    Drake Has Nine Of This Week’s Top 10 Singles

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest