Rid Of Me – “Myself”

Naming your band after one of PJ Harvey’s best albums is a bold move, but Rid Of Me seem plenty ambitious. After releasing their debut EP in the spring of last year, the Philadelphia group has announced their first full-length album, Traveling, which will be out in December. Lead single “Myself” is a rousing upward swirl of noisy chaos, with Itarya Rosenberg providing the ominous intonations at the song’s center: “And I will stop breathing/ Will lose all control for a clung ego.”

Rosenberg told Idioteq about the track: “The song itself is about depths — of loneliness, of projection of wants onto others, of fear, of needing friends, of needing oneself through and though. Knowing that self and how easily and quickly that can level and crash. Focus and acknowledgement.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Myself”

02 “23”

03 “Traveling”

04 “I Don’t Wanna”

05 “Fun”

06 “True (Blue)”

07 “Spilling”

08 “Broke Shit”

09 “Pit”

10 “Dealing”

Travelling is out 12/3 via Knife Hits Records. Pre-order it here.