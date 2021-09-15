Snail Mail – “Valentine”

It’s been a minute since Snail Mail released Lush, one of the best debuts from an artist in recent memory. After touring hard behind that album, Lindsey Jordan stepped out of the spotlight. The album’s official biography (written by friend and fellow musician Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee) notes that Jordan went to a rehab facility in Arizona, which is where she started to sketch out the shape of her follow-up despite not having access to her instruments. Earlier this year, Jordan went to Durham, North Carolina and recorded her new album with Brad Cook in his studio there. And today she’s officially announcing her sophomore LP, Valentine, which will be out on Nov. 5.

“I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all,” Jordan said in a press release. “Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement. Valentine is my child!”

Introducing the album is its opening and title track, which builds to a driving chorus delivered in Jordan’s distinctive mewl: “So why’d you wanna erase me?/ Darling, valentine/ You’ll always know where to find me/ When you change your mind.” It comes with a deliciously violent video directed by Josh Coll in which Jordan’s jealousy gets the best of her while she’s decked out in an elegant outfit.

“It was so rewarding concocting this video alongside the brilliant Josh Coll! Watching a few perverse images in my head metamorphose into this gorgeous storyline and eventually into a tangible visual was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” Jordan said. “We connected over a mutual interest in the intersection between terror and devastating beauty. But also Tim and Eric and watered down ginger ale, which I had to drink a shocking amount of in those drink-bombing scenes.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Valentine”

02 “Ben Franklin”

03 “Headlock”

04 “Light Blue”

05 “Forever (Sailing)”

06 “Madonna”

07 “c. et. al.”

08 “Glory”

09 “Automate”

10 “Mia”

TOUR DATES:

11/27/21 Richmond VA @ The National*

11/28/21 Charlotte NC @ Neighborhood Theatre*

11/30/21 Orlando FL @ The Beacham Theater*

12/01/21 Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor*

12/03/21 Birmingham AL @ Saturn*

12/04/21 Knoxville TN @ The Mill & Mine*

12/05/21 Louisville KY @ Headliners Music Hall*

12/07/21 Milwaukee WI @ Turner Hall*

12/08/21 Madison WI @ Majestic Theatre*

12/10/21 St Louis MO @ The Pageant*

12/11/21 Bloomington IL @ The Castle Theatre*

12/12/21 Columbus OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre*

12/13/21 Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre*

12/15/21 Millvale PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre*

12/16/21 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place*

12/17/21 Providence RI @ Fete Music Hall*

12/18/21 Asbury Park NJ @ The Stone Pony*

12/19/21 Norfolk VA @ The NorVa*

12/21/21 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore*

02/18/22 Manchester UK @ Manchester Academy 2

02/20/22 Glasgow UK @ QMU

02/22/22 Bristol UK @ SWX

02/23/22 London UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

02/25/22 Paris FR @ Le Trabendo

02/26/22 Lyon FR @ Epicerie Moderne

02/27/22 Bologna IT @ Locomotiv

02/28/22 Milan IT @ Magnolia

03/02/22 Zürich CH @ Bogen F

03/03/22 Munich DE @ Ampere

03/04/22 Dresden DE @ Groovestation

03/06/22 Copenhagen DK @ Loppen

03/07/22 Gothenburg SE @ Oceanen

03/08/22 Oslo NO @ Parkteatret

03/10/22 Stockholm SE @ Slaktkyrkan

03/12/22 Berlin DE @ Columbia Theater

03/13/22 Hamburg DE @ Knust

03/14/22 Brussels BE @ AB Ballroom

03/15/22 Cologne DE @ Gebäude 9

03/16/22 Amsterdam NL @ Paradiso Noord

04/05/22 Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

04/06/22 Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

04/07/22 Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre#

04/08/22 Boston MA @ Royale#

04/09/22 Montreal QC @ Club Soda#

04/11/22 Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#

04/12/22 Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre#

04/14/22 Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre#

04/15/22 Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue#

04/16/22 Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall#

04/17/22 Denver CO @ Ogden Theater#

04/20/22 Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre^

04/21/22 Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre^

04/22/22 Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

04/23/22 Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

04/24/22 Oakland CA @ Fox Theater^

04/27/22 Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium^

04/28/22 San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park^

04/29/22 Mesa AZ @ The Nile^

04/30/22 Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf^

05/02/22 Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^

05/03/22 Dallas TX @The Factory Studio^

05/05/22 Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage^

05/06/22 Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel^

05/07/22 Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle^

05/08/22 Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville^

*w/ Spencer & Hotline TNT

#w/ Joy Again

^w/ The Goon Sax

Valentine is out 11/5 via Matador Records.