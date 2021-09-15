Lionlimb – “Nothing”

New Music September 15, 2021 12:54 PM By James Rettig

Lionlimb – “Nothing”

New Music September 15, 2021 12:54 PM By James Rettig

Lionlimb announced a new album, Spiral Groove, last month. It came with a glowing endorsement from Angel Olsen, which makes sense because the project’s (now) sole leader Stewart Bronaugh plays in Olsen’s backing band. We’ve heard “Loveland Pass” from it already and now we’re getting the album’s second single, “Nothing,” which is about trying to overcome personal dissatisfaction and be happy with the strides you’ve made: “There was nothing I could do/ But just take a seat right next to you/ Cause next to you I got nothing.”

“I feel like I’ve spent the majority of my time focused on what I don’t have and what others do have and how I’d be able to achieve them,” Bronaugh said in a statement. “But even when those desires or wishes get fulfilled you’re still somehow unsatisfied. I don’t know if it’s because capitalism or social media have wired our brains this way or it’s just our nature. But this song is about trying to live in the headspace of recognizing what you do have and being grateful for it. I think the desire to spend our energy on acquiring things we don’t have rather than nurturing the things we do is our biggest flaw.”

Listen below.

Spiral Groove is out 11/12 via Bayonet Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Tommy Page’s “I’ll Be Your Everything”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”

    20 hours ago

    Phoebe Bridgers Closed Out The First Night Of Pitchfork Fest On A Mostly Solemn Note

    5 days ago

    Drake Has Nine Of This Week’s Top 10 Singles

    3 days ago

    Nicki Minaj Skipping Met Gala Because She Won’t Get Vaccinated

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest