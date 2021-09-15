KIRA – “The Ghosts”

Kira Roessler is something of a legend — she was in Black Flag during their heyday, playing on four full-lengths and at countless live shows during her two-plus years in the band, one of the few women in the early hardcore scene. After she left, she linked up with the Minutemen’s Mike Watt, her husband for a time, and for years they made music as dos. Roessler has also racked up credits in the film and TV world, working on sound effects and design — in 2016 she was thanked at the Oscars for her work on Mad Max: Fury Road. And today, Roessler is announcing her debut solo album as KIRA, which will be out next month, and she’s shared the wiry and potent lead single “The Ghosts.”

“These days, most of my music is created alone in my room and then fleshed out with tasty additions from close friends I request virtual musical bits from,” Roessler said in a press release. “Then, it’s off to Kitten Robot Studio where my loving brother and co-producer Paul Roessler helps me polish each song. The goal is simple – express my inner essence and hope that others might feel a bit of their own by listening.”

Listen to “The Ghosts” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Silently”

02 “Avoiding”

03 “Trance”

04 “Worse Than Rude”

05 “Unsolicited Advice”

06 “Let It Go”

07 “The Ghosts”

08 “It Can’t Be”

09 “What’s Left”

10 “In The Quiet”

KIRA is out 10/19 via Kitten Robot Records.