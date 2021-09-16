Nothing – “La La Means I Love You” (The Delfonics Cover)

Next month, Nothing are releasing The Great Dismal B-Sides, which is exactly what it sounds like: a collection of tracks recorded during the sessions for the Philadelphia heavy-music-to-shoegaze band’s 2020 album The Great Dismal. Last month, they shared the new song “Amber Gambler.” Today, they’re sharing another track, a cover of the Delfonics’ 1968 soul classic “La-La (Means I Love You).” Frontman Domenic Palermo says:

In the ’80s my dad used to cruise around in Philly in this giant cherry red Lincoln he bought with who knows what money because we were broke. He would scoop me up on the occasional summer weekends after him and my mom divorced. I can remember climbing in and having to sit on my hands because the white vinyl seats would be burning hot from the sun. We’d cruise around the neighborhood with the windows down while he blasted Del, Stylistics, O Jay’s, Teddy P… a lot of old soul and funk. I always loved the strings and harmonies that were on these records and they stuck with me. I find myself looking to integrate those kind of soundscapes with guitars when I’m recording for NOTHING so this song seemed like it would be an almost lateral step for us, just obviously nowhere as cool.

Listen and watch the ’70s-themed music video, directed by Palermo and Dan Swindel, below.

The Great Dismal B-Sides is out 10/8 via Relapse. Pre-order it here.