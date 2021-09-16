Snarls – “Fixed Gear”

Columbus indie-pop Band To Watch Snarls are following up their 2020 debut Burst with What About Flowers?, a new EP recorded in Seattle and produced by former Death Cab For Cutie guitarist Chris Walla. “We had time to stew on this new aura our band has for this release. We have entirely new musical influences, and working with Chris Walla — that’s when it hit me that we’re in a band,” singer Chlo White says.

“We’re in the ‘pressed flowers’ phase of our band,” White continues. “Burst was taking a fistful of glitter and throwing it, but this EP was more intentional.” Along with the announcement, they’re sharing the EP’s yearning opening track “Fixed Gear.” Listen and watch its accompanying music video, creative directed and edited by Benjamin Lieber, below.

What About Flowers? is out Out 11/12th via Take This To Heart.