Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Earthlings”

Last month Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announced B-Sides & Rarities: Part II, a sequel to their beloved B-Sides & Rarities compilation that picks up in 2005, where that one left off. Upon announcing the comp they shared “Vortex,” a previously unreleased tracking dating to 2006. Today they’ve got another one from the archives, a haunting ballad called “Earthlings” from 2018-2019 that, according to Cave, “some consider the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions.” He calls it “the missing link that binds Ghosteen together. A lovely song that just got away…” Listen below.

B-Sides & Rarities: Part II is out 10/22 on Mute.