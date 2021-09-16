Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Earthlings”

New Music September 16, 2021 9:54 AM By Chris DeVille

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – “Earthlings”

New Music September 16, 2021 9:54 AM By Chris DeVille

Last month Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announced B-Sides & Rarities: Part II, a sequel to their beloved B-Sides & Rarities compilation that picks up in 2005, where that one left off. Upon announcing the comp they shared “Vortex,” a previously unreleased tracking dating to 2006. Today they’ve got another one from the archives, a haunting ballad called “Earthlings” from 2018-2019 that, according to Cave, “some consider the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions.” He calls it “the missing link that binds Ghosteen together. A lovely song that just got away…” Listen below.

B-Sides & Rarities: Part II is out 10/22 on Mute.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - B-Sides & Rarities Part II [LPx2]

$31.99

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Tommy Page’s “I’ll Be Your Everything”

    4 days ago

    Drake Has Nine Of This Week’s Top 10 Singles

    3 days ago

    Nicki Minaj Skipping Met Gala Because She Won’t Get Vaccinated

    3 days ago

    Todd Rundgren Details His Frustrations Working With Kanye West On Donda

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest