Post Malone’s Posty Fest Has Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Turnstile, More

Like a few other big stars, Post Malone has his own festival. In 2018 and 2019, Posty headlined versions of his own Posty Fest. This year, he’s bringing it back and making it bigger. The 2021 edition of Posty Fest is coming to the area outside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this month. Unlike previous years, this one is spread over two days, running 10/30-31. The lineup is a weird one.

Post Malone will headline this year’s edition of Posty Fest alongside fellow Texan superstar Megan Thee Stallion. As with previous years, the top of the lineup is full of rap and rap-adjacent heavy hitters: Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Rod Wave, Tyga. But things get more interesting further down.

For one thing, Turnstile are playing this thing. Turnstile are the biggest hardcore band in the land, and they’re about to head out on tour with fellow Post Fest artists $uicideboy$. Also, Turnstile and Post Malone shared a mutual friend in Power Trip frontman Riley Gale. So that one’s not too shocking. But how is Post Malone’s crowd going to react to Arizona death metal great Gatecreeper? I feel like I need to know.

The Posty Fest bill also features people like Alabama head-slapper Flo Milli, pop-punk/rap hybrid Kenny Mason, and masked R&B singer/rumored Sharon Stone boyfriend RMR. Honestly, this is not a bad festival lineup.