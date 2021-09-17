SpotemGottem’s Vehicle Shot 22 Times In “Road Rage” Attack

SpotEmGottem was the victim of what police describe as a “road rage” shooting early this morning. As TMZ reports, the 19-year-old Jacksonville, Florida rapper’s vehicle was shot at least 22 times on the driver’s side after leaving a recording studio in Miami. SpotEmGottem, born Nehemiah Lamar Harden, was riding in the front passenger seat of a car headed southbound on I-95 around 3AM when another vehicle pulled up and started shooting with an automatic weapon. The driver was shot in the hip, while SpotEmGottem took bullets in both legs. His manager told Complex he is out of surgery, in stable condition, and is expected to fully recover.

Earlier this year SpotEmGottem’s song “Beat Box” became a viral hit after circulating widely on TikTok, inspiring several other MCs to release their own freestyles over producer Damn E’s beat.